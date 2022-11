New Suit - Contract

Fowler White Burnett and McIntosh Schwartz filed a complaint in rem Monday in Florida Southern District Court on behalf of ST Liberty LLC. The suit, targeting M/Y In My DNA, pertains to the foreclosure of ST's statutory maritime lien against the defendant. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 0:22-cv-62175, ST Liberty, LLC v. M/Y In My DNA.

Banking & Financial Services

November 21, 2022, 11:21 AM