Who Got The Work

Kevin M. McDonough of Latham & Watkins has entered an appearance for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. and other defendants in a pending shareholder lawsuit. The complaint was filed Dec. 13 in New York Eastern District Court by Levi & Korsinsky on behalf of Catherine St. Jean. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Eric R. Komitee, is 1:22-cv-07551, St. Jean v. Branson et al.

Aerospace & Defense

January 25, 2023, 6:58 AM