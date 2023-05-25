New Suit - ERISA

Anthem Blue Cross Life and Health Insurance Co. was slapped with an ERISA lawsuit Wednesday in Texas Western District Court. The court case, pertaining to the denial of medically necessary services rendered to seven Anthem patients, was filed by Polsinelli on behalf of St. David's Healthcare Partnership LP LLP, doing business as St. David's Medical Center. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00591, St. David's Healthcare Partnership, L.P., L.L.P. v. Anthem Blue Cross Life and Health Insurance Company.

Health Care

May 25, 2023, 7:21 AM

Plaintiffs

St. David's Healthcare Partnership, L.P., L.L.P.

Plaintiffs

Polsinelli

defendants

Anthem Blue Cross Life and Health Insurance Company

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute