New Suit - Contract

St. Clair Marine Salvage filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Cass Hawkins, Thomas Patterson and Tatanisha Reed on Monday in Michigan Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Honigman, seeks payment for the salvage of beached vessels. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-10956, St. Clair Marine Salvage Inc. v. Hawkins et al.

Automotive

April 24, 2023, 4:57 PM

Plaintiffs

St. Clair Marine Salvage, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Honigman

defendants

Cass Hawkins

Tatanisha Reed

Thomas Patterson

nature of claim: 120/over a maritime contract dispute