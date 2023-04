New Suit - Contract

St. Clair Marine Salvage filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Joe Perillo on Friday in Michigan Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Honigman, seeks payment for the salvage of a beached vessel. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-10807, St. Clair Marine Salvage Inc. v. Perillo et al.

April 07, 2023, 4:55 PM

St. Clair Marine Salvage, Inc., d/b/a TowBoatUS Lake St. Clair

Honigman

2009 58 Foot Tiara Sovran

Joe Perillo

nature of claim: 120/over a maritime contract dispute