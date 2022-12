Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at HeplerBroom on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Cincinnati Insurance to Illinois Southern District Court. The suit, over damages arising from a hailstorm, was filed by Kuehn Beasley & Young on behalf of St. Clair Country Club. The case is 3:22-cv-03012, St. Clair Country Club v. Cincinnati Insurance Co.

Insurance

December 21, 2022, 4:08 PM