New Suit

Adams and Reese filed a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit Tuesday in Louisiana Eastern District Court on behalf of St. Charles Parish, Louisiana, and parish president Matthew Jewell. The suit brings claims against the Federal Emergency Management Agency over its ‘Risk Rating 2.0’ pricing methodology, which will triple the average St. Charles Parish resident’s flood insurance premiums, according to the complaint. The case seeks to uncover the data that FEMA used to set the new premiums, as the agency has declined public records requests. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-01369, St. Charles Parish et al v. Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Government

April 25, 2023, 4:14 PM

