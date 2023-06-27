Jennifer M. Przybylski of Desmarais LLP has entered an appearance for Amy Schorr and Brian Schorr, clients of interior design firm E. Lawrence Design LLC, in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The action, filed June 1 in New York Southern District Court by Ferdinand IP on behalf of kitchen design company St. Charles New York Inc., asserts a single patent related to the installation and design of kitchen cabinetry. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John P. Cronan, is 1:23-cv-04622, St. Charles New York Inc. v. E. Lawrence Design, LLC et al.
Retail & Consumer Goods
June 27, 2023, 7:39 AM