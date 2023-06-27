Who Got The Work

Jennifer M. Przybylski of Desmarais LLP has entered an appearance for Amy Schorr and Brian Schorr, clients of interior design firm E. Lawrence Design LLC, in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The action, filed June 1 in New York Southern District Court by Ferdinand IP on behalf of kitchen design company St. Charles New York Inc., asserts a single patent related to the installation and design of kitchen cabinetry. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John P. Cronan, is 1:23-cv-04622, St. Charles New York Inc. v. E. Lawrence Design, LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 27, 2023, 7:39 AM

Plaintiffs

St. Charles New York Inc.

Plaintiffs

Ferdinand Ip, LLC

defendants

Amy Schorr

Brian Schorr

E. Lawrence Design, LLC

New Day Woodwork, Inc.

Rbl Metals, LLC

defendant counsels

Desmarais LLP

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims