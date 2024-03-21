Who Got The Work

Tammy B. Webb of Shook, Hardy & Bacon has entered an appearance for Carbon Health Technologies in a pending digital privacy class action. The action was filed Feb. 5 in California Northern District Court by Bursor & Fisher on behalf of individuals whose private medical information was allegedly shared with Meta Platforms through a tracking pixel on the defendant's website. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jon S. Tigar, is 4:24-cv-00667, St. Aubin v. Carbon Health Technologies, Inc.

California

March 21, 2024, 10:48 AM

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims