Who Got The Work

Fred H. Perkins and Jacqueline A. Steinberg of Morrison Cohen have stepped in to represent Emma Mattress and Emma Matratzen GmbH in a pending trademark infringement and false advertising lawsuit. The suit, filed Feb. 27 in New York Southern District Court by Kakar PC on behalf of SSTL d/b/a Emma Mason, accuses the defendant of using a mark confusingly similar to the plaintiff's 'Emma' mark without authorization. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald, is 1:24-cv-01505, Sstl, Inc. v. Emma Matratzen, Gmbh et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 16, 2024, 9:24 AM

Plaintiffs

Sstl, Inc.

Sstl, Inc. d/b/a Emma Mason

Plaintiffs

Kakar, P.C.

defendants

Does 1-10

Emma Matratzen, Gmbh

Emma Mattress, Inc

defendant counsels

Morrison Cohen

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims