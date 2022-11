New Suit

SSM Health Care of Oklahoma d/b/a St. Anthony's Hospital filed a Medicare reimbursement lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on Friday in District of Columbia District Court. The complaint was filed by King & Spalding. The case is 1:22-cv-03531, SSM Health Care Of Oklahoma, Inc. v. Becerra.

Health Care

November 18, 2022, 6:56 PM