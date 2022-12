New Suit

Foley & Lardner filed a lawsuit Thursday in Texas Northern District Court targeting the U.S. Small Business Administration in connection with a PPP loan under the CARES Act. The suit was brought on behalf of Applebee’s and Sonic restaurants operator SSCP Management and ATHR Management Co. The case is 3:22-cv-02807, SSCP Management, Inc. et al v. United States Small Business Administration et al.

Government

December 15, 2022, 8:04 PM