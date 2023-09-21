Who Got The Work

E.W. Scripps Company has tapped attorneys Brett A. Spain and Bethany J. Fogerty of Willcox & Savage to defend a pending defamation lawsuit. The suit was filed Aug. 29 in Virginia Eastern District Court by the Hawkins Law Firm on behalf of former Colonial Heights Public Schools superintendent William D. Sroufe, who claims that a news story aired on the defendant's WTVR station was materially false. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Robert E. Payne, is 3:23-cv-00548, Sroufe, Ed.D. v. Scripps Media, Inc.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

September 21, 2023, 8:55 AM

