Walmart was hit with a false imprisonment lawsuit Wednesday in Massachusetts District Court. The suit was brought by the LaPointe Law Offices on behalf of Jenelle Sroczynski, who contends she was wrongfully accused of shoplifting. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-40058, Sroczynski v. Wal-Mart, Inc. et al.

May 11, 2023, 10:56 AM

Jenelle Sroczynski

Wal-Mart, Inc.

War-Mart Stores East, LP

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims