New Suit - Contract

Pacific APEX Partnership LLC and Shann Linn were hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in California Central District Court. The court action, filed by Glaser Weil Fink Howard Avchen & Shapiro and Stearns Weaver Miller Weissler Alhadeff & Sitterson on behalf of Sri Trang Gloves, accuses the defendants of failing to make payments for the supply of nitrile examination gloves. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-09114, Sri Trang Gloves (Thailand) Public Company Limited v. Pacific APEX Partnership LLC et al.

Wholesalers

December 16, 2022, 1:53 PM