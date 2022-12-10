New Suit - Contract

Whiteford, Taylor & Preston filed a lawsuit Friday in New York Southern District Court against Clean Energy Nexus LLC for allegedly breaching a joint development agreement. The court action, which arises from a solar energy production project, pursues claims on behalf of SRI Energy LLC. The lawsuit seeks a declaration that the defendant owes SRI a payment of 50% of the cost savings for the project. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-10431, SRI Energy LLC v. Clean Energy Nexus LLC.

Energy

December 10, 2022, 10:56 AM