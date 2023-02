Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Kenney & Sams on Monday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Geico to Massachusetts District Court. The complaint, filed by Wilchins Cosentino & Novins on behalf of SRH Holdings LLC, contends that Geico wrongfully terminated a field representative agreement. The case is 1:23-cv-10325, Srh Holdings, LLC v. Government Employees Insurance Company et al.