New Suit

Triple-S Management Corporation and other defendants were slapped with a trip-and-fall lawsuit Thursday in Puerto Rico District Court. The court case was brought by Castañer & Cía on behalf of Patricia A. Srebernak. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-01460, Srebernak v. Villa Montaña, Inc. et al.

Insurance

September 22, 2022, 3:43 PM