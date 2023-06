Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Nelson, Mullins, Riley & Scarborough on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Nex Big Crop, a cannabis consulting firm, to Massachusetts District Court. The complaint, seeking over $400,000 for allegedly unpaid invoices for HVAC work under a construction subcontract, was filed by Fletcher Tilton PC on behalf of SRC Construction Services. The case is 1:23-cv-11253, SRC Construction Services, LLC v. Nbc Holdings LLC.

Cannabis

June 02, 2023, 2:24 PM

SRC Construction Services, LLC

Fletcher Tilton PC

Nbc Holdings LLC

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract