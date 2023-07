News From Law.com International

The chief executive of the world's largest litigation funder has heavily criticised the U.K.'s Solicitors Regulation Authority, accusing the regulator of stifling the growth of the legal services industry. Christopher Bogart, the CEO of Burford Capital, said that the "bureaucratic ineptitude" of the regulator has "'completely stymied'" the policy goals of legislation that was introduced to allow ownership of legal services businesses by non-lawyers.

United Kingdom

July 20, 2023, 5:30 AM

