Who Got The Work

Robert F. McCauley and Arpita Bhattacharyya of Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner have entered appearances for bicycle parts seller Fox Factory in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The case was filed Feb. 1 in Georgia Northern District Court by King & Spalding and Lewis Rice on behalf of SRAM LLC, which asserts two patents. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Steve C Jones, is 1:23-cv-00492, SRAM, LLC v. Fox Factory, Inc.

Georgia

March 18, 2023, 10:08 AM

Plaintiffs

Sram, LLC

Plaintiffs

Lewis Rice

defendants

Fox Factory, Inc.

defendant counsels

Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims