New Suit - Patent

King & Spalding and Lewis Rice filed a patent infringement lawsuit Wednesday in Georgia Northern District Court on behalf of Sram LLC, a bike suspension components manufacturer. The suit, against Fox Factory Inc., asserts two patents related to bike suspension and steering tube systems. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00492, Sram, LLC v. Fox Factory, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

February 03, 2023, 5:46 AM