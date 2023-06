New Suit - Trade Secrets

SRA Insurance Agency filed a trade secret lawsuit against former employee Dwight Patrick Hettinger Jr. on Thursday in Iowa Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart, accuses the defendant of misappropriating trade secrets and confidential information in his new role with competitor The Paladin Group. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-01012, SRA Insurance Agency LLC v. Hettinger et al.

Insurance

June 15, 2023, 4:12 PM

Plaintiffs

Sra Insurance Agency, LLC

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

defendants

Dwight Patrick Hettinger, Jr.

The Paladin Group

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract