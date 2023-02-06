New Suit - Trademark

Arizona-based Mexican restaurant chain Sr. Ozzy's filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against franchisees Fermin Morales, Jissel Morales and other defendants on Monday in Arizona District Court. The suit, brought by Greenspoon Marder, accuses the defendants of wrongfully continuing to operate a Sr. Ozzy's restaurant after the franchise agreement was terminated. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00238, Sr. Ozzy's Franchising LLC et al. v. Morales et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

February 06, 2023, 8:36 PM