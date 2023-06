Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Liberty Mutual Insurance Group to South Carolina District Court. The suit, which pertains to claims for storm damage, was filed by Callison Tighe & Robinson on behalf of Delois Squirewell. The case is 3:23-cv-02929, Squirewell v. Liberty Mutual Insurance Company.

Insurance

June 24, 2023, 3:24 PM

Plaintiffs

Delois Squirewell

Plaintiffs

Callison Tighe Robinson

defendants

Liberty Mutual Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute