Squire Hires Former Polsinelli Latin America Leader | Law.co...

Squire Patton Boggs announced the hiring of Miami-based partner Emil Infante to the firm's global financial services practice on Monday. Infante moves across the street from Polsinelli, a firm he departed at the end of 2022 after being hired in March 2020 to launch the firm's Latin America practice.Infante, a finance, corporate and regulatory lawyer who represents family offices of ultra-high-net-worth families in Latin America, the U.S., Europe and the Middle East, said all of his clients have moved with him to Squire.

May 20, 2024, 4:52 PM

