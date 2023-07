News From Law.com

Squire Patton Boggs has brought on Charles Rosenberg as a partner in its international dispute resolution practice in Washington, D.C., following on the heels of the firm securing several arbitration victories. Rosenberg joins the firm from King & Spalding and focuses on investment treaty arbitration and international commercial arbitration, with a particular expertise in the energy sector.

July 19, 2023, 1:26 PM

