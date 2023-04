Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Shook, Hardy & Bacon on Friday removed a product liability lawsuit against Philip Morris USA, the tobacco giant, and other defendants to Massachusetts District Court. The suit was filed by Bernheim Kelley Battista & Bliss on behalf of George Squillante. The case is 1:23-cv-10814, Squillante v. Philip Morris USA Inc. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

April 14, 2023, 3:07 PM

Plaintiffs

George Squillante

Plaintiffs

Kelley Bernheim & Dolinsky, LLC

defendants

Liggett Group, LLC

Philip Morris USA Inc.

R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company

ITG Brands, LLC

Liggett Vector Brands, LLC

defendant counsels

Shook, Hardy & Bacon

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims