Squeeze the Tort System: This Florida Lawyer Sees a Warning ...

News From Law.com

If hindsight is 20/20, then the transportation and legal industries need to see with better eyes. That's the sentiment of one South Florida attorney weighing in on the impact and prevention of derailments like the East Palestine, Ohio train wreck.While that train disaster occurred a few weeks ago, Friday's subsequent non-chemical spill train derailment in North Carolina is a wake-up call not to be ignored says Stuart Ratzan, founding partner at Ratzan Weissman & Boldt.Both derailments were Norfolk Southern trains. In speaking about Ohio's environmental contamination site occurrence, Ratzan quoted a government official as saying, "There are no accidents".

Florida

February 28, 2023, 8:19 AM