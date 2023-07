New Suit - Contract

Squarefit LLC sued the Republic of the Ivory Coast on Tuesday in District of Columbia District Court. The suit, filed by Duane Morris, seeks to recover more than $130,000 that the defendant allegedly failed to pay for the plaintiff’s HVAC maintenance services. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-02078, Squarefit LLC v. Republic Of The Ivory Coast et al.

July 18, 2023, 4:52 PM

Squarefit LLC

Duane Morris

Embassy Of The Ivory Coast

Republic Of The Ivory Coast

