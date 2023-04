New Suit - Employment

Block Inc., the fintech business formerly known as Square, filed an ERISA lawsuit against Tierney Baker on Friday in Missouri Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Baird Holm, asserts a lien over settlement funds which Baker received from a third-party tortfeasor. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00478, Square Inc. v. Baker.

Banking & Financial Services

April 14, 2023, 7:18 PM

Plaintiffs

Square Inc.

Baird Holm

defendants

Tierney Baker

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute