Who Got The Work

Cambria Company has turned to attorney Eric H. Chadwick of Dewitt LLP as defense counsel in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The complaint, filed April 1 in Minnesota District Court by Scheef & Stone on behalf of SQIP, asserts five patents related to the method of manufacturing quartz slab. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jerry W. Blackwell, is 0:24-cv-01111, Sqip, LLC v. Cambria Company, LLC.

Construction & Engineering

May 01, 2024, 9:34 AM

