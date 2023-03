New Suit - Patent

Cambria Co. LLC, a producer of engineered quartz surfaces, was slapped with a patent infringement lawsuit Monday in Texas Eastern District Court. The court case, filed by Scheef & Stone on behalf of SQIP LLC, asserts five patents for methods of making engineered quartz slab products. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00202, Sqip, LLC v. Cambria Company, LLC.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

March 13, 2023, 11:59 AM