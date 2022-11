Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Thompson, Coe, Cousins & Irons on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against Versus Productions to Texas Western District Court. The suit was filed by Evans & Herlihy on behalf of Buck Spurlock, who claims personal injuries from a motor vehicle collision caused by the distraction of a television commercial filming on location. The case is 1:22-cv-01201, Spurlock v. Versus Productions.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

November 15, 2022, 2:53 PM