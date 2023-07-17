Who Got The Work

Steven E. Seasly and Ann E. Knuth of Hahn Loeser & Parks have entered appearances for Bryant & Stratton College, Sabrina L. Alonso and Erica Prior in a pending employment discrimination lawsuit. The action was filed June 2 in Ohio Northern District Court by Dworken & Bernstein on behalf of a former employee who contends that she was denied a medical exemption form the defendant's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Dan Aaron Polster, is 1:23-cv-01113, Spurgeon v. Bryant & Stratton College et al.

Education

July 17, 2023, 6:15 AM

Plaintiffs

Meagan Spurgeon

Plaintiffs

Dworken & Bernstein - Painesville

defendants

Bryant & Stratton College

Erica Prior

Sabrina L. Alonso

defendant counsels

Hahn Loeser & Parks

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA