News From Law.com

Amsterdam-based legal research startup Moonlit announced the official launch of its eponymous platform, which looks track, compare and contrast the interpretation of EU directives across individual member states. The platform was initially developed between 2018 and 2024 by Moonlit co-founder and CEO Roderick Lucas while he served as the Artificial Intelligence Lead at Deloitte Netherlands.

AI & Automation

August 23, 2024, 4:51 PM