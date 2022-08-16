Sprout Mortgages Ex-Legal Chief Joins The Money Store Follow...

News From Law.com

The former top lawyer for Sprout Mortgage, which reportedly shut down and laid off hundreds of employees last month, has joined The Money Store as the mortgage lender's chief legal and enterprise risk officer. Laura LaRaia, a mortgage industry veteran, announced her new job Monday in a brief LinkedIn post. She joins the Florham Park, New Jersey-based Money Store after having served for the past year as Sprout's general counsel and compliance chief.

Banking & Financial Services

August 16, 2022, 12:32 PM