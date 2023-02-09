Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Wednesday removed an employment lawsuit against TIAA, its wholly-owned subsidiary Nuveen, and other defendants to North Carolina Western District Court. The suit was filed by Yale Haymond Law on behalf of Noelle Sproul, who claims that she was terminated after requesting a medical disability exemption from Nuveen's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The case is 3:23-cv-00075, Sproul v. Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America et al.

Insurance

February 09, 2023, 6:10 AM