New Suit

Hine Environmental Services and other defendants were hit with a personal injury lawsuit Friday in Texas Eastern District Court. The suit, arising from a motor vehicle collision, was brought by the Cobos Law Firm and the Rose Sanders Law Firm on behalf of Jordan Sprinkler. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-00364, Sprinkler v. Fields et al.

Texas

September 02, 2022, 1:34 PM