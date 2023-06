Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Balch & Bingham on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Midland Credit Management Inc. to Alabama Northern District Court. The suit, for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, was filed by Watts & Herring on behalf of Vick Springston. The case is 2:23-cv-00808, Springston v. Midland Credit Management Inc.

Banking & Financial Services

June 23, 2023, 4:36 AM

Plaintiffs

Vick Springston

Plaintiffs

Watts & Herring LLC

Watts And Herring LLC

Mccarthy Law, PLC

defendants

Midland Credit Management Inc

defendant counsels

Balch & Bingham

nature of claim: 480/over alleged breaches of consumer credit or privacy laws