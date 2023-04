Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Arnall Golden Gregory on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against software developer Coforge Inc. to New York Southern District Court. The suit, filed by the Law Offices of Kramer on behalf of educational consulting company SpringPath Inc., accuses the defendant of delivering unusable software for the plaintiff's Spring 2022 Student/College Fair. The case is 1:23-cv-03059, SpringPath Inc. v. Coforge Inc.

Education

April 12, 2023, 7:56 PM

Plaintiffs

SpringPath, Inc.

defendants

Coforge, Inc.

defendant counsels

Arnall Golden Gregory

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract