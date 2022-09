New Suit

The City of Juneau and police officers Tyler Reid and Don Ward were hit with a civil rights lawsuit Tuesday in Alaska District Court. The complaint, over alleged wrongful arrest and battery, was filed by the Choate Law Firm on behalf of Stephen John Spring. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-00088, Spring v. City and Borough of Juneau et al.

Government

September 27, 2022, 8:21 PM