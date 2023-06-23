New Suit - Contract

Dorsey & Whitney filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in Texas Southern District Court on behalf of Spring Healthcare Services AG. The suit pursues claims against biotech company Healgen Scientific LLC, Rose Ren and Jianqiu Fang, which allegedly failed to supply at least $1.8 million of COVID-19 test kits paid for by the plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-02314, Spring Healthcare Services AG v. Healgen Scientific, LLC et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

June 23, 2023, 3:28 PM

Plaintiffs

Spring Healthcare Services AG

Plaintiffs

Dorsey & Whitney

defendants

Healgen Scientific, LLC

Jianqiu Fang

Rose Ren

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct