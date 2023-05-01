Spring Bankruptcy Boom Foretells Broad-Based Insolvency | La...

News From Law.com

If there's a silver lining to the spat of large corporate bankruptcies that have dominated headlines this year, it's that many of them may ultimately be written off as failures of management.But if you dig into the country's busiest bankruptcy court dockets, you'll find a much more diverse swath of corporations across the US reeling from market conditions that were either prompted or exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Some were impacted directly while others are now feeling the universal squeeze of rising interest rates that followed the inflationary period and monetary stimulus caused by the pandemic.

Banking & Financial Services

May 01, 2023, 3:46 PM

