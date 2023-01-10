Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Brooks, Pierce, McLendon, Humphrey & Leonard on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against USAA and Garrison Property and Casualty Insurance to North Carolina Middle District Court. The complaint was filed by Howard, Stallings, From, Atkins, Angell & Davis on behalf of Katherine Spriggs and Matthew Spriggs, who claim their property was stolen by individuals posing as movers. The case is 1:23-cv-00027, Spriggs et al v. United Services Automobile Association et al.

Insurance

January 10, 2023, 6:08 PM