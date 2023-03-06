New Suit - Employment

Spreckels Sugar Co. filed a lawsuit against United Food and Commercial Workers Local 135 on Monday in California Southern District Court in connection with a workers' strike which began the same day. The lawsuit seeks a court order enjoining the strike, which arose from a dispute over the company's replacement of its pension plan with a 401(k) plan. The complaint was filed by Stinson LLP. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00413, Spreckels Sugar Co. Inc. v. United Food and Commercial Workers, Local 135, AFL-CIO CLC.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

March 06, 2023, 6:07 PM