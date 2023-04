Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Kaufman Dolowich Voluck on Friday removed a lawsuit against Executive Cellular Phones and other defendants to Ohio Northern District Court. The complaint, concerning a leasing dispute, was filed by in-house counsel for Cafaro Co. on behalf of Spotsylvania Mall Co. The case is 4:23-cv-00840, Spotsylvania Mall Company v. GP Mobile 2 LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 21, 2023, 2:58 PM

Plaintiffs

Spotsylvania Mall Company

defendants

Executive Cellular Phones Inc.

Express Management Holdings FL, LLC

GP Mobile 2 LLC

Solutions Center LLC

defendant counsels

Kaufman Dolowich Voluck

nature of claim: 290/over claims related to real property