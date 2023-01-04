Who Got The Work

Margret Caruso, Dylan Scher and Jessica A. Rose from Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan have stepped in to defend fan loyalty and rewards mobile app, Socios Services US Inc., and Mediarex Enterprises Ltd. in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The case, filed Dec. 16 in California Northern District Court by Debevoise & Plimpton on behalf of soccer match organizer and sponsor, Sports Marketing Monterrey Group, pursues claims against the defendants for the ongoing use of the 'Socios US' and 'SociosUSA' marks, which the plaintiff contends is confusingly similar to its 'SocioMX' mark. The case, assigned to Chief U.S. Magistrate Judge Joseph C. Spero, is 3:22-cv-08939, Sports Marketing Monterrey Group LLC v. Socios Services US Inc. et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

January 04, 2023, 7:21 AM