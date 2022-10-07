Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Nixon Peabody on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against sports marketing and talent management company Wasserman to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The complaint, filed by Squire Patton Boggs and LeVan Muhic Stapleton on behalf of Sports Invest US, accuses Wasserman of intentionally interfering with two of Sports Invests Philadelphia Union soccer clients by inducing the players to join Wasserman in breach of their exclusive player representation agreements. The case is 2:22-cv-03992, Sports Invest US, LLC v. Wasserman.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

October 07, 2022, 5:48 AM