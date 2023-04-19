New Suit - Contract

The Salem-Keizer Volcanoes, a former Minor League Baseball team, filed a lawsuit on Wednesday in New Jersey District Court against Marvin Goldklang, owner of the Charleston RiverDogs and other minor league teams. The suit arises from MLB's decision to cut the number of minor league teams from 162 to 120, with negotiations led by Goldklang and other minor league owners. According to the complaint, Goldklang and other owners acted in their own self-interest at the expense of the Volcanoes and other teams. The suit was filed by Davis Wright Tremaine and Tarlow Naito & Summers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-02198, Sports Enterprises Inc. v. Goldklang et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

April 19, 2023, 7:33 PM

Plaintiffs

Sports Enterprises, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Davis Wright Tremaine

defendants

M.S. Goldklang & Co., Inc.

Marvin Goldklang

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract